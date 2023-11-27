Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cold rest of your afternoon and evening. The wind will only add insult to injury making it feel more like the 20s to 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times.

Skies will clear tonight with a few passing clouds with a low of 24 degrees.

On Tuesday we will see sunshine with cold temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills in the morning. It could feel like single digits in the mountains with teens in the Tri-Cities. Breezy conditions will continue with gusts that could reach 25 mph at times. The high will be a cold 39 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds and cold temperatures. The low will be 15 degrees.

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a cold high of 45 degrees. Strong winds will stick with us with gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The low will be 25 degrees.

Thursday, we finish out the month of November with seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies at times. The high will be 56 degrees. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 34 degrees.

Another weather system will move into the area next Friday with a 60% chance of showers mainly in the morning hours. The high will be 58 degrees. Skies will stay cloudy Friday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Saturday should remain dry and mild for most. There will be a 20% chance of showers in the south. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. The high will be 62 degrees. Saturday night rain will return to the region late with a low of 46 degrees.

Sunday looks wet with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a high of 63 degrees.

Next Monday will be mild with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Have a great afternoon and evening.