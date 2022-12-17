Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with a low of 25. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. High 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 18. Light winds.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 46. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 45. A chance of rain and snow showers. Chance of precipitation 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 30.

Winter Solstice: Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 32.

Thursday: Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning then scattered showers. High 47. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Much colder with a low of 20. Snow showers are possible. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind chill values close to 6 below zero.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. scattered snow showers. Much colder with a high of 27. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind chill values around 10 below zero.

Have a great morning.