Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cold rest of your Tuesday afternoon and evening. The wind will only add insult to injury making it feel more like the 20s to low 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times.

Skies will clear tonight with a few passing clouds with a low of 18 degrees.

Tuesday night’s low temperature forecast

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a cold high of 45 degrees. It will still be breezy at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The low will be 26 degrees.

Thursday, we finish out the month of November with seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies at times. The high will be 56 degrees. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 35 degrees.

Another weather system will move into the area next Friday with an 80% chance of showers mainly in the morning hours. Showers will be possible at times through the rest of the afternoon and evening. The high will be 57 degrees. Skies will stay cloudy Friday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers through the afternoon and evening. The high will be a mild 62 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. The low will be 46 degrees.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. There will be a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 64 degrees. Sunday night will feature passing clouds and a low of 44 degrees.

Monday will be near average for this time of year with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Next Tuesday will turn colder with a high of 52 degrees. A 20% chance of a few snow showers mainly across southwest Virginia will be possible.

Have a great afternoon and evening.