Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Widespread frost late. Cold with lows around 19. Light winds.

Monday: Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid-20s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Have a great morning and stay warm!