The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a very cold Tuesday overnight with a low of 15 degrees. Make sure to dress appropriately for the very cold temperatures.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 48 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a high of 52 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 56 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday, Christmas Eve, with a mild high of 60. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday evening and Christmas Day with a 50% chance of rain on Christmas Day.

The low on Sunday night will be 38 degrees with a high on Christmas day of 58 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 58 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm,