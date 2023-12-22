The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the overnight tonight with a low of 30 degrees.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 34 degrees.

For Christmas Eve Day on Sunday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 63 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 40 degrees. Conditions are looking good for Santa as he makes his way across our region.

Christmas Day will start off with mostly cloudy skies as rain moves in through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be mild at 59 degrees with a 70% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night as showers continue. The low will be 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night as scattered showers continue with a low of 44 degrees.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are on tap for your Wednesday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 53 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees.

Much cooler temperatures are forecast for Thursday with a high of 45 degrees and a 40% chance of scattered showers.

Cold temperatures are on tap for Thursday night with a low of 33 degrees.

And for next Friday, the cold temperatures continue with a high of 43 degrees and the possibility of show showers across the region.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!