Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. The chance of precipitation is 70%.