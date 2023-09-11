Good afternoon Tri-Cities here is a look at your weather for your Monday and the week ahead.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 84 degrees. A pop-up shower or t-storm will be possible in the afternoon. Rain chance will be 20%. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A cold front will be approaching the area Tuesday into Wednesday bringing more rain to the area along with some storm chances.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 40%. The high on Wednesday will be 76 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 75 degrees. Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees. The low Friday night will be 50 degrees under fair skies.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and cool with a high of 79 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 53 degrees.

Next Sunday the rain returns with an approaching weather system. The high will be 77 degrees with a 60% chance of scattered showers.

Have a great rest of your Monday.