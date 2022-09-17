

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies today with a high of 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight and Sunday with a low of 55 degrees and a high on Sunday near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 59 degrees.

A front will move into the area Tuesday into early Wednesday which will bring a chance of a few scattered showers to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 87 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 89 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great weekend!