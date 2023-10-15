Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies this morning with light rain/drizzle. It will also be breezy through the early morning hours, with the wind expected to subside by early afternoon. Showers today will not amount to much in the way of measurable precipitation, so the rain chance will be 20%. In addition to the cloud cover this afternoon, highs will be much cooler than yesterday. Our afternoon high will be around 58 degrees.

Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower possibly late. The low will be 40 degrees.

Monday we will hold onto clouds with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be only 49 degrees. A few showers are possible on Monday night. The low will be 41 degrees.

Tuesday we will start to dry out a little with a 30% chance of showers through the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees. Tuesday night we will see fair skies with a cold low of 38 degrees.

We will experience a slight warmup Wednesday into Thursday along with sunshine.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 66 degrees. Expect fair skies Wednesday night with a low of 41 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 70 degrees. Thursday night clouds will be on the increase across the region. The low will be 48 degrees.

Rain returns to the area Friday with another storm system moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 60% with a high of 63 degrees.

Next Saturday we will see a 30% chance of a few showers into the afternoon with clearing skies. The high will be 60 degrees.

Have a great morning!