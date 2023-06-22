The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for another wet day on tap. Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 72 degrees.

Showers will continue through Thursday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and storms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Scattered showers will linger through Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Showers will taper off Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with a high of 86 degrees.

Widespread showers are back in the forecast on Monday with a 60% chance of showers and storms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers continue on Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, we finally start to dry out with partly cloudy skies and a pleasant day on tap. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of your Thursday!