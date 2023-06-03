The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies as storms taper off later on tonight. The low will be 58 degrees.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 84 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of storms through Monday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers taper off Monday night leaving partly cloudy skies and a low of 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees.

Mainly clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with a cooler high of 75 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 77 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly sunny skies are on tap with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great night and a wonderful rest of the weekend!