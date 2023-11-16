The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds thickening up tonight with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday as much needed rain starts to move back into the region Friday evening. There will be a 80% chance of rain with a high of 66 degrees.

Rain continues through Friday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday morning with a 30% chance of rain as showers start to taper off. Skies will clear through the afternoon and evening. The high on Saturday will be 58 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Saturday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 60 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Sunday night with a chilly low of 35 degrees.

To start off the workweek on Monday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds though the day with a 40% chance of late afternoon and evening showers. The high will be 59 degrees.

Clouds start to move back in on Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 65 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, showers taper off and skies clear with a high of 49 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of your Thursday.