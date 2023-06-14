The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few scattered storms moving through as we head into the overnight tonight. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a low of 60 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Skies clear as we head through Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy to start with clouds thickening up through the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high of 81 degrees.

Rain will start to taper off Friday night and skies will begin to clear. the low will be 55 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Sunday with a high of 84 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Sunday night ahead of the rain on Monday. The low will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible on Monday. There will be a 60% chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees.

Showers linger into Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

On Tuesday, a few scattered showers are on tap with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower through the afternoon and evening.

Have a great night!