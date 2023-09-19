The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a very pleasant Tuesday afternoon with a high of 77 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Fair skies on tap for tonight with a low of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Passing clouds are on tap for Thursday with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 80 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

We start off the Fall Season at 2:49 in the morning on Saturday and we may be welcoming in fall with a few showers rain. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 20% rain chance in the higher elevations. The high Saturday 78 degrees.

Scattered showers are on tap for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

And for next Monday, a 20% chance of a few isolated showers with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great day.