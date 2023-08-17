The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 83 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight tonight with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 82. A stray shower is possible in the early morning with a 20% rain chance. Skies will clear through the late morning with mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a hot high of 88 degrees. Humidity will also start to rise making conditions feel a little sticky on Sunday.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the afternoon!