The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy, hot and humid for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 90 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 66 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 92 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 93 degrees. There is a Marginal risk that we may see a strong thunderstorm roll through on Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 90 with a 50% chance of rain. 

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday.  The high on Sunday will be 88 with a high on Monday near 86 degrees.  The chance of rain on Sunday is 50% with a 50% chance Monday. The low temperatures Sunday night will be 68 degrees.  The low Monday night will be near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high on Tuesday will be 85 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day!