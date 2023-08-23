The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy, hot and humid for the rest of the afternoon with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 92 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 93 degrees. There is a Marginal risk that we may see a strong thunderstorm roll through on Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 90 with a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. The high on Sunday will be 88 with a high on Monday near 86 degrees. The chance of rain on Sunday is 50% with a 50% chance Monday. The low temperatures Sunday night will be 68 degrees. The low Monday night will be near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Tuesday will be 85 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day!