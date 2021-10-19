Another cool night ahead – Very mild Wednesday – Rain returns Thursday

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 75. Mild. Chance of rain 20%.