Another cool night ahead – Very mild Wednesday – Rain returns Thursday

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Calm wind. 

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. 

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind. 

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. 

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. 

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. 

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. 

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. 

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. 

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high around 75. Mild. Chance of rain 20%.

