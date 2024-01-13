The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions continuing through the overnight with a low of 24 degrees.

Wind Advisories still remain in effect for Tazewell, Smyth and Grayson counties of Southwest Virginia and Ashe and Watauga counties in the North Carolina. These regions can see sustained winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. This advisory will expire at 8AM tomorrow morning.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with breezy conditions. The high tomorrow will be 36 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night with a chilly low of 24 degrees.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for all of Northeast Tennessee and the following counties in Southwest Virginia: Lee, Scott, Washington, Russell and Wise. This will go into effect Monday at 7AM until 1PM on Tuesday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of snow. The high will be 33 degrees.

As cold arctic air takes hold of the area, warm air will be riding up and over the cold air across our region creating the snow we will see across the region. Light snow starts to move in late Sunday night and becomes widespread across the region early Monday morning. At about noon on Monday, warm air from the south pushes into the region changing some of the snow over to rain and possibly some wet wintry mix as well. This will also push the main snowfall into Western Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky Monday evening and Monday night. Snow showers taper off through Tuesday morning.

Snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 23 degrees.

Snow showers will slowly taper off through the day Tuesday. The high will be 29 degrees.

At this time Storm Team 11 is forecasting about an inch of snow in the higher elevations of Northeast Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. The Tri-Cities and areas along the I-81 corridor are forecast to get about 1-3 inches of snow. And areas west of I-81 could see 2-4 inches of snow. The main uncertainty with the forecast at this time are snow totals the more towards the western parts of the viewing area. The National Weather Service still has not issued Winter Storm Watches across Eastern Kentucky as it is still a little early to really pin down more defined snow totals across the region.

Skies start to clear Tuesday night as arctic cold sets into the region with a low of 9 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 28 degrees. There is a 20% of a few flurries across the mountains.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a frigid low of 10 degrees Wednesday night.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 37 degrees.

Clouds will increase late Thursday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of snow. The frigid cold continues with a high of 33 degrees.

And snow showers continue into next Saturday with a high of 30 degrees.