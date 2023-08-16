The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies on tap for tonight. The low tonight will be 60 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 84. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon with a 20% chance of a quick shower.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a hot high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 92 degrees.

We continue the hot and humid conditions on Tuesday with a high of 92 degrees.

Temperatures stay hot next Wednesday with a high of 92 degrees.

Have a great night!