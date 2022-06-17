Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening.
Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Enjoy the rest of your Friday.