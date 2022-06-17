Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Enjoy the rest of your Friday.