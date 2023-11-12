The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clouds thinning out with Sunday afternoon sunshine. The high will be warm at 65 degrees. Skies will remain clear on Sunday night, turning much colder with a low of 35 degrees.

The sunshine will continue into next week with a high of 66 degrees on Monday. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild with a high of 64 degrees. Skies on Tuesday night will be fair with a low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 66 degrees. Thursday night we will see scattered clouds with a low of 45 degrees.

Friday clouds will thicken up and we will see a 30% chance of showers later in the day. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

Next Saturday a 30% chance of showers will linger into the morning hours with a gradual clearing of the clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 62 degrees.

Have a great afternoon.