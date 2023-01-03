Good afternoon everyone. Here is an updated look at your afternoon and week ahead. A wind advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee through 4p this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are possible with winds gusts up to 45 mph at times.

Today: A mild start to the area this morning will quickly warm into the low 70s across much of the Tri-Cities. We will start to see scattered showers and storms move into the area through the mid-afternoon. A few of these storms could become borderline strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds of up to 60 mph and torrential rainfall. It will also be breezy at times with SW winds of 10-15 mph sustained with gusts up to 20 mph possible. The chance of rain is 50%.

Latest Timing of Showers and Storms for Tuesday

Valid 3p 01.03.23

Valid 5p 01.03.23

Valid 6p 01.03.23

Valid 9p 01.03.23

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely at times. Low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of rain is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the early afternoon. Torrential rainfall is possible during this time. The heavy rain could lead to localized areas of flash flooding and ponding on roadways. Make sure to give some extra time to get to your destination. High near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of rain is 80%.

Latest Timing of Showers and Storms for Wednesday

Valid 6a 01.04.23

Valid 8a 01.04.23

Valid 10a 01.04.23

Valid 12p 01.04.23

Wednesday Night: A few lingering showers are possible early. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Have a great and safe afternoon!