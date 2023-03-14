The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Freeze Warning for Wednesday from 12 AM through 10 AM for the Tri-Cities and southwest Virginia. We could see a few morning snow flurries with cloudy skies Tuesday followed by afternoon sunshine. It will be a breezy day with northwest winds at 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph. The high will be chilly at 41 degrees.

Partly cloudy to fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 53 degrees.

It will be cold Wednesday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 62 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Friday night with scattered showers. Snow is possible for the mountains. The low will be 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of lingering mountain snow showers. high only at 48 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 53 degrees.

Have a great afternoon!