Good afternoon and happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.