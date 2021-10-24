After a beautiful afternoon, the weather will be changing in a major way for our Monday – Severe weather is possible Monday afternoon – Here are the latest details

Good Evening, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for October 24.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 58. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 60%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Rain chance 60%.

Sunday: Light showers early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Rain chance 20%.>