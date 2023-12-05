Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cloudy and chilly evening with a 60% chance of cold showers overnight for the immediate Tri-Cities. The low will be 35 degrees. Mountain zones could start to see the transition from rain to snow late.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect now through 4 p.m. Wednesday for mountain zones above 2,500 ft elevation. The southwest Virginia counties included are Wise, Russell, and Grayson. The counties included in East Tennessee are Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, and Greene. Counties included in western North Carolina that border our viewing area are Ashe, Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, and Madison counties.

Wednesday we will see the mountains transition to all snow through the morning as the colder air rushes in. The Tri-Cities proper will see rain mixed at times with snowflakes. I think the best chance of accumulation will be across the northwest-facing mountain slopes above 2,500 ft in elevation. The high will be a chilly 42 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cold and cloudy with some flash freezing possible on area roadways due to the quick drop in temperatures. The low will be 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as we get rid of the clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 50 degrees. Thursday night will feature passing clouds and a low of 30 degrees.

Friday looks cool with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. The high will be a mild 60 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will stay Friday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Saturday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. The high will be a mild 65 degrees. Showers will be possible at times late Saturday night. The low will be 50 degrees.

Sunday morning will feature a powerful line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region early on. With cooler air spilling in behind the front allowing the mountains to see another chance of snow. Little to no accumulation is expected. The high will be 58 degrees. Cooler air will continue its advance Sunday night with a few passing clouds. The low will be a cold 26 degrees.

Monday will be chilly with abundant sunshine. The high will be 48 degrees. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 29 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will see sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees.

Have a great and safe night.