Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for more with sunshine and a high of 82. Wednesday night the skies will be mostly clear. The low will be 47.

Thursday we turn even warmer with more sunshine and a high of 85. Thursday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 54.

We will see mostly sunny skies Friday through the afternoon with a mild high of 83. There will be a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the evening. Friday night we will see scattered showers on the increase under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 52.

Saturday we will hold onto mostly cloudy skies with a 90% chance of rain and storms. The high will be cooler at 67. Saturday evening we will see a few lingering showers with a low of 40.

Sunday morning we could see a few showers mainly in the morning. Mountain snow showers will also be a possibility as well as the cold air spills in. The high will be cooler at 57. Sunday evening we will see cloudy skies with frigid temperatures. The low will be 35.

Monday we start off cooler yet once again with cloudy skies. The high will be 59. Partly cloudy skies overnight Monday. The low will be 37.

Tuesday will be a chilly one with a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 65.

Have a great rest of your day.