The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for the rest of the afternoon to be sunny and hazy. We can thank the nearby fires for the smoke in the air. The high will be 68 degrees.

It will be clear and cool Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees. We will keep the streak of dry and mild weather with sunshine going into most of next week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees. Monday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 45 degrees.

Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 73 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 48 degrees.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 77. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning with afternoon sunshine. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and mild with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday we will see an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. The high will be 73 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of showers later in the evening. Additional showers are possible on Thursday evening with cloudy skies. The low will be 50 degrees.

Widespread rain showers will return to the region Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to the start of next weekend, it looks soggy with a 40% chance of scattered showers under cloudy skies. The high will be 58 degrees.

Have a blessed afternoon.