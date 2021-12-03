Above-average temperatures expected the next few days – Rain returns for the start of our workweek – Cooler weather expected for Tuesday

Happy Friday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy. Rain moving in through the afternoon. Rain chance 60%.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night: Rain developing overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 40%.
Wednesday: Showers are possible at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Rain chance 40%.
Wednesday Night: Showers at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Rain chance 40%.
Thursday: Isolated showers possible early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Rain chance 20%.
Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!