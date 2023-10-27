The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun is on tap for the rest of your Friday with a high of 78 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

We continue to see warm and dry weather through the weekend with partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of a few spot showers. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers through most of the day. The high will be 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night as scattered showers taper off. The low will be 40 degrees.

For Halloween on Tuesday, we will see cool temperatures back in the forecast with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be near 52 degrees.

Temperatures will be very cold Tuesday and we may be in for the First Freeze of the year Tuesday night. The low will be 28 degrees.

And for Wednesday, it will be another cold day with a high of 47 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Have a wonderful weekend.