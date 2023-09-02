The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 59 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and hot with a high of 91 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a few spot showers.

A few scattered showers are on tap through Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Showers taper off Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 84 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Labor Day weekend!