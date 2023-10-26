The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a warm rest of your Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

A mix of clouds and sun is on tap for Friday with a high of 78 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

We continue to see the warm and dry weather through the weekend with partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers through most of the day. The high will be 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night as scattered showers taper off. The low will be 42 degrees.

For Halloween, next Tuesday, we will see cool temperatures back in the forecast with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be near 54 degrees.

Temperatures will be very cold Tuesday and we may be in for the First Freeze of the year Tuesday night. The low will be 32 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, will be another cold day with a high of 50 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Have a wonderful rest of the workweek.