The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures continue to heat up as some parts of the region will high 80 degrees today. Clouds will move in later on this evening bringing a 20% chance of showers.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a few scattered showers with a low of 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 72 degrees.

We keep scattered showers through Saturday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with showers continuing. The low will be 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and cool temperatures in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 43 degrees.

A 30% chance of scattered showers on tap for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a cool high of 55 degrees.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 63 degrees.

And for next Thursday, Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 66 degrees.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend.