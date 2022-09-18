The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 55 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a high of 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 58 degrees.



Showers come back in the forecast for Tuesday ahead of a cold front moving through later in the week.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 87 degrees.



We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.



Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 89 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 60 degrees.



A cold front will move into the area late Wednesday night, which will bring a chance of scattered showers to the area Thursday into Thursday night.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday night with lingering showers from earlier in the day and a low near 65 degrees.



Temperatures will start to feel cooler, but our area will still be a few degrees above average.



We will get a break from the showers on Friday and Saturday as high pressure takes back hold of our area.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 76 degrees.



Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for next Saturday with a high temperature near 80 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for next Sunday with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 78 degrees.



Have a great week!