A stray shower possible tonight and Friday – The hot and humid weather continues

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be mild at 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with hot and humid conditions. We have a 20% chance of a stray shower or a thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of a shower. The low will be 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area then stall just to our south over the weekend into early next week which will bring an increase in clouds, showers, and thunderstorms to the region.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 82 degrees.

We will keep a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday with a high near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday with a low near 63 and a high on Tuesday near 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Have a great night!