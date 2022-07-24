The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in the forecast for tonight as some isolated storms taper off with a low of 66 degrees.

We are looking at a rainy and stormy pattern for the week ahead. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week. Monday and Tuesday will hold the threat of strong to locally severe thunderstorms.

The main threats would be up to 60 mph wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. These storms will have the potential to produce several instances of flash flooding across the region, especially if they move over areas that have already seen a ton of rain recently.

We are under the threat of flash flooding through at least Tuesday, but the threat will likely continue through the week. Make sure to stay weather aware by downloading our WJHL Weather App.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.



Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.

On Tuesday, we finally get a little break from the oppressive heat with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. the high will be 85 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 85 degrees.

Thursday calls for partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

Friday calls for partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

For Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Next Sunday partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.