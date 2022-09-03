The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 81 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for next Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 81 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!