The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers for the rest of the night with patchy dense fog late. The low will be 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers through the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with showers moving back into the region Monday evening. The high will be 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night as showers taper off late with a low of 33 degrees.

We get a short break from the rain on Tuesday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies on tap with a high of 50 degrees.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of 34 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain and the possibility of mountain snow showers. The high will be 42 degrees.

Snow showers will taper off late Wednesday night with a chilly low of 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 46 degrees.

Clouds will clear out Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Temperatures will warm back up to seasonable on Friday with passing clouds. The high will be 53 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 56 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.