A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina. This is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Our region could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms for the rest of the evening into the early overnight. The main threats will be heavy rain, strong wind and small hail.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for thunderstorms that have the potential to be strong and severe to pass through the region for the rest of the evening into the early overnight. Chance of rain 50%.

Storms will taper off later on tonight with a low of 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe as our region is in a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) and a Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with a cooler high of 80 degrees.

We will continue to see dry weather on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Showers are back in the forecast on Friday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

And for next Saturday, Partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 40% chance of scattered storms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night and a wonderful rest of the weekend!