The first round is over and now keeping an eye on round two.

A Strong line of storms could move into the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning and will have the possibility for producing severe weather.

Currently in our region, Eastern Kentucky and Lee, Wise and Dickenson Counties of Southwest Virginia as well as Hawkins and Hancock Counties in Northeast Tennessee are in Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) to see severe weather through later tonight. The rest of the region is at a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of seeing severe weather.

Main threats will be damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail with stronger storms.

The second line of storms that we are watching will move in late tonight into early Monday morning as a frontal boundary pushes across our region. This is a very chain reaction event and all depends on the energy along the frontal line that could trigger strong thunderstorms. This could allow strong to severe thunderstorms to fire up as they move over the area.

The timing of this starts in Eastern Kentucky from Midnight tonight to about 1 am. Storm line continues to roll through the region until 5 am to about 7 am. The line is expected to weaken as it moves through the region meaning Eastern Kentucky will see the brunt of the storms if the line does develop.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the region.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The low will be 65 degrees.

Some of these strong storms could last until early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early. Rain will taper off through the late morning leading to partly cloudy skies for the rest of your Monday. The chance of rain early tomorrow will be 50%. The high on Monday will be 87 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 62 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

And for next Sunday, the rain continues with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees.

Have a great night and stay weather aware!