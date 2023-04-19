The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for Partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 47 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon high of 84 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a low near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 37 degrees.

We start Sunday with cloudy skies and scattered rain. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday afternoon with a cold high near 52 degrees..

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 32 with a high on Monday of 59 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 67 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 66 degrees.

Have a great night!