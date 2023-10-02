Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a quiet evening with a few passing clouds. The low will be 51 degrees. Patchy fog development is possible late.

Isolated shower and t-storm chances will be possible over the next few days with better rain chances by late week. A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high of 84 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of showers and t-storms mainly to the east of the area. A few showers will be possible early Tuesday evening in the mountains with a low of 55 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday The high will be mild at 84 degrees. We will see a few passing clouds Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will stick around Thursday evening with a low of 54 degrees.

Widespread rain returns on Friday with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be cooler at 78 degrees. Showers will be possible overnight Friday night. The low will be 48 degrees.

A 20% chance of lingering showers and clouds will stick around early on Saturday. The high will be much cooler at 65 degrees thanks to some of the coolest air of the season moving into town.

Saturday night will be chilly under fair skies with a low of 40 degrees. Sunday looks even cooler than Saturday with a high of 62 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Next Monday high will still remain below average with a high of 66 degrees forecast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain across the northern portions of our viewing area.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.