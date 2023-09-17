The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few lingering showers and skies clearing later tonight. The low will be 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 78 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Monday night with a cool low of 50 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Fair skies on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Passing clouds are on tap for Thursday with a high of 82 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy skies with a mild high of 83 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

We start off the Fall Season at 2:49 in the morning on Saturday and we may be welcoming in fall with some rain. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% rain chance especially in the afternoon and evening hours. The nigh next Saturday will be high of 75 degrees.

And for next Sunday, scattered showers continue with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.