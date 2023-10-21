Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a cooler evening with a few passing clouds. The wind machine will die down across the Tri-Cties after sunset but will stay strong across the mountains this evening. The low will be 43 degrees.

The next week of weather looks to be dominated by ridging in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will leave us with above-average temperatures on most afternoons with drier conditions.

Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees. Sunday night we will see fair skies with a cold low of 35 degrees. Portions of southwest Virginia could see their first freeze of the season. A freeze watch is in effect for Buchanan and Dickenson counties already. Areas of patchy frost could be possible in other locations as well.

We will continue our trend of warmer highs on Monday with a high of 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Monday night will be fair with a cool low of 40.

Tuesday we will stay mild with partly cloudy skies and a high of 75 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 41 degrees.

The nice weather continues into Wednesday as we see sunshine and a high near 74 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 47 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 75 degrees.

Next Friday the fair weather continues with a high of 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great evening.