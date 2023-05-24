The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds today with a high of 78 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly clear with a low will be 52 degrees.

Thursday will be dry to start with a 30% chance of scattered showers during the afternoon into the early evening. The high tomorrow will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy are on tap for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees.

We will see mostly cloudy skies for Friday night with a low of 48 degrees.

This weekend an upper-level low will dominate our weather through the weekend into next week. That will create mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and cooler temperatures for the long weekend.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast through Saturday night with lingering showers. The low will be 50 degrees.

On Sunday, we will see a mix of clouds and sun across the region with a 30% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be cooler at degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Memorial Day Monday with a high of 75 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of showers through the day.

The clouds and scattered showers continue through Monday night with a low of 54 degrees.

We will see showers continue next Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!