The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the rest of the afternoon with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy through the morning and a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday night with a few lingering storms from earlier on in the day. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms min the afternoon. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. The high will be 85 degrees.

Showers continue through Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant with partly cloudy skies and sunshine. The highs will be in the low 80’s.