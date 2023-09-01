The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and mild with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Conditions look great for your Labor Day! Monday will be hot and sunny with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be hot with temperatures near 92 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

We will keep the hot temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees on both days. There will be a possibility of a quick pop up shower as well.

Have a safe Labor Day Weekend!