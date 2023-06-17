The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies through the overnight with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Father’s Day Sunday with a high of 86 degrees.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Sunday night ahead of the rain on Monday. The low will be 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Monday with rain with a few thunderstorms possible moving in Monday evening. There will be a 60% chance of rain and a high of 83 degrees.

Showers linger through Monday night with a low of 63 degrees.

On Tuesday, the rain continues with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

We start off Summer here in the Tri-Cities right! The summer solstice happens at 10:57AM on Wednesday and officially kicks off the summer season! Wednesday will start off a little soggy with lingering showers from Monday and Tuesday tapering off through the morning. But through the afternoon, a skies will start to clear. The high will be 80 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for next Friday with a 30% chance of a spot afternoon shower. The high will be 82 degrees.

And for next Saturday, Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers.

Have a wonderful weekend and have a Happy Father’s Day!