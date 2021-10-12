A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with mild temperatures – Temperatures turn colder by Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high near 78 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 58 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 82 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies Thursday night with a low near 60 degrees.

A cold front will move into the Tennessee Valley late Friday into Saturday which will increase cloud cover and bring a good chance of rain to our area on Saturday.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of rain late Friday night. The high will be 84 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with rain moving into the area late. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 73 degrees.

Skies clear behind the cold front Saturday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 65 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 40 degrees.

We could see some patchy frost Monday morning.

Monday will be partly and cool with high a high near 67 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees.

Have a great night!